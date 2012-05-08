* Nikkei gains 0.8 percent, after almost 3 percent drop on
Monday
* Nikkei holds above 26-week moving average
* Tuesday should see natural correction -analyst
* Social gaming companies Gree, DeNA continue their decline
TOKYO, May 8 Japan's Nikkei share average
bounced back on Tuesday, recovering from steep losses in the
previous session, after U.S. stocks made marginal gains
overnight as investors shrugged off the results of European
elections.
The Nikkei climbed 0.8 percent to 9,193.59, hovering
slightly above its 26-week moving average of 9,122.27. The
broader Topix index advanced 0.5 percent to 775.88.
"The market is relatively calm compared to yesterday, but
risk appetite is not going to pick up in this environment. Today
will just be a natural correction, nothing huge," said Toshiyuki
Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex Inc. He added that the
Nikkei was tracking a steady Wall Street.
The Nikkei dropped 2.8 percent on Monday, its biggest fall
in six months, due to fears that a new French president,
Francois Hollande, and yet-to-be-formed coalition government in
Greece could derail euro zone's austerity pact seen as crucial
for the fiscal stability of the region.
However, investors in the United States seemed relatively
unperturbed by the political developments, perhaps encouraged by
the potential shift in focus to growth policies, which could aid
the flagging banking sector. Both the S&P 500 and the
Nasdaq Composite Index ended marginally up on Monday.
"We don't yet know what's ahead for Greece; we don't know
what the new coalition will look like or whether they will
introduce growth policies, and the Nikkei is not going to fire
up while that uncertainty remains," Kanayama said.
Major exporters regained after Monday's sharp dip, with
Honda Motor Co and Nissan Motor Co both
putting on 2 percent, bo lstered by an easing yen as the dollar
inched above the 80 yen mark.
Nomura Holdings Inc rose as much as 1 percent,
after shedding 7.3 percent on Monday as investors cut their
exposure to the financial sector amid concerns it could be
further infected by the euro zone debt crisis.
"It's highly likely that investors will be looking to buy
back some of the stocks that were heavily sold off yesterday,"
said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC Nikko
Securities.
Social gaming companies Gree Inc and DeNA Co Ltd
continued to dive, after sinking more than 20 percent
on Monday on a report that Japan's consumer agency may clamp
down on online games with gambling aspects..
They were the top two stocks by turnover on the main board
on Tuesday.
Trading house Marubeni Corp jumped 4.7 percent
after the company said it was interested in acquiring U.S. grain
and energy trader Gavilon, while other Japanese trading houses
signalled they would not be bidding.
A strong yen has been a contributing factor to a poor
performance for Japanese stocks in the second quarter, with the
Topix index falling more than 9 percent so far in the second
quarter after rallying more than 17 percent in January-March to
log its best first-quarter performance in 24 years.
(Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Himani Sarkar)