TOKYO, May 8 Japan's Nikkei share average bounced back on Tuesday, recovering from steep losses in the previous session, after U.S. stocks made marginal gains overnight as investors shrugged off the results of European elections.

The Nikkei climbed 0.8 percent to 9,193.59, hovering slightly above its 26-week moving average of 9,122.27. The broader Topix index advanced 0.5 percent to 775.88.

"The market is relatively calm compared to yesterday, but risk appetite is not going to pick up in this environment. Today will just be a natural correction, nothing huge," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex Inc. He added that the Nikkei was tracking a steady Wall Street.

The Nikkei dropped 2.8 percent on Monday, its biggest fall in six months, due to fears that a new French president, Francois Hollande, and yet-to-be-formed coalition government in Greece could derail euro zone's austerity pact seen as crucial for the fiscal stability of the region.

However, investors in the United States seemed relatively unperturbed by the political developments, perhaps encouraged by the potential shift in focus to growth policies, which could aid the flagging banking sector. Both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite Index ended marginally up on Monday.

"We don't yet know what's ahead for Greece; we don't know what the new coalition will look like or whether they will introduce growth policies, and the Nikkei is not going to fire up while that uncertainty remains," Kanayama said.

Major exporters regained after Monday's sharp dip, with Honda Motor Co and Nissan Motor Co both putting on 2 percent, bo lstered by an easing yen as the dollar inched above the 80 yen mark.

Nomura Holdings Inc rose as much as 1 percent, after shedding 7.3 percent on Monday as investors cut their exposure to the financial sector amid concerns it could be further infected by the euro zone debt crisis.

"It's highly likely that investors will be looking to buy back some of the stocks that were heavily sold off yesterday," said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.

Social gaming companies Gree Inc and DeNA Co Ltd continued to dive, after sinking more than 20 percent on Monday on a report that Japan's consumer agency may clamp down on online games with gambling aspects..

They were the top two stocks by turnover on the main board on Tuesday.

Trading house Marubeni Corp jumped 4.7 percent after the company said it was interested in acquiring U.S. grain and energy trader Gavilon, while other Japanese trading houses signalled they would not be bidding.

A strong yen has been a contributing factor to a poor performance for Japanese stocks in the second quarter, with the Topix index falling more than 9 percent so far in the second quarter after rallying more than 17 percent in January-March to log its best first-quarter performance in 24 years. (Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Himani Sarkar)