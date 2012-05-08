* Nikkei gains 0.6 percent, recouping some of Monday's big
loss
* Europe vote against austerity could be positively
received-analyst
* Social gaming companies Gree, DeNA continue to drop
TOKYO, May 8 Japan's Nikkei share average
bounced back on Tuesday from steep losses in the previous
session as investors priced in the European elections, though
they remained wary of further political developments.
Market players saw a chance to sweep up some bargains after
Monday's sharp dip, with major auto exporters Honda Motor Co
and Nissan Motor Co putting on between 1.5 and
2 percent.
The Nikkei climbed 0.6 percent to 9,172.09, after
falling 2.8 percent on Monday, its biggest s ingle-day d rop in
six months, due to fears that a new French president Francois
Hollande, and yet-to-be-formed coalition government in Greece
could derail the euro zone's austerity pact seen as crucial for
the fiscal stability of the region.
" People saying no to austerity isn't necessarily a bad thing
for the markets. Until now investors have mainly been unsettled
by the confusion in Europe, but sentiment should now start to
improve," said Eiji Kinouchi, chief analyst at Daiwa Securities.
Investors in the United States seemed to agree, with the S&P
500 and the Nasdaq Composite Index ending
marginally up on Monday, boosting the Nikkei in the morning
session.
The Bank of Japan also bought a record 39.7 billion yen
($497 million) worth of exchange-traded funds to prop up the
market on Monday, in addition to 2.3 billion yen of real-estate
investment trusts.
But the gains on Tuesday were minimal as market players
remained cautious, awaiting the first political decisions of the
new governments.
"We don't yet know what's ahead for Greece; we don't know
what the new coalition will look like or whether they will
introduce growth policies, and the Nikkei is not going to fire
up while that uncertainty remains," said Toshiyuki Kanayama,
senior market analyst at Monex Inc.
The broader Topix index ended up 0.3 percent at 774.35 by
the midday break.
FINANCIALS DROP
Financial services was one of the worst-hit sectors on
Monday as investors fretted about contagion from the euro zone
debt crisis, and Nomura Holdings Inc added to its 7.3
percent loss by dipping a further 0.7 percent on Tuesday
morning.
Social gaming companies Gree Inc and DeNA Co Ltd
continued to fall, after diving more than 20 percent on
Monday on a report that Japan's consumer agency may clamp down
on online games with gambling aspects.
They were the top two stocks by turnover on the main board
on Tuesday.
Although the Nikkei average has fallen more than 9 percent
so far in the second quarter, market participants were
optimistic that sentiment would pick up later this month.
"Don't forget we're still in earnings season and a lot of
stocks are looking very cheap at the moment," Monex's Kanayama
said.
Toshiba Corp gained 2.3 percent after the Nikkei
business daily said the industrial electronics maker was likely
to beat analyst estimates with an operating profit forecast of
300 billion for the year ending 2013. Toshiba will report
financial results later on Tuesday.
A strong yen has been a contributing factor to a poor
performance for Japanese stocks in the second quarter, with the
Topix index falling more than 9 percent so far in the period
after rallying more than 17 percent in January-March to log its
best first-quarter performance in 24 years.
(Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)