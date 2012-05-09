Stada says starts due diligence in M&A process
FRANKFURT, Feb 25 German generic drugs maker Stada Arzneimittel said on Saturday it had started a structured bidding process after receiving takeover bids from three buyout groups.
TOKYO, May 9 Japan's Nikkei share average fell 1.5 percent on Wednesday to a fresh three-month closing low as concerns grew that Greece could reject its hard-won bailout deal with international lenders that saved it from an unruly bankruptcy.
The Nikkei was down 136.59 points at 9,045.06 to its lowest close since Feb 13, while the broader Topix lost 1.4 percent to 765.83. (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)
FRANKFURT, Feb 25 German generic drugs maker Stada Arzneimittel said on Saturday it had started a structured bidding process after receiving takeover bids from three buyout groups.
CANNON BALL, N.D., Feb 25 Opponents of the Dakota Access Pipeline who were pushed out of their protest camp this week have vowed to keep up efforts to stop the multibillion-dollar project and take the fight to other pipelines as well.
Feb 24 Pfizer Inc said it received subpoenas from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts related to its support for organizations that provide financial help to Medicare patients.