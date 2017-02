TOKYO, May 10 Japan's Nikkei average slid down 0.4 percent o n Thursday after lurching in and out of positive t e rritory as strong Australian jobs data was offset by poor Chinese trade figures and concerns about instability in the euro zone.

The Nikkei closed down at 9,009.65, while the broader Topix inched down 0.1 percent to 765.42. (Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)