TOKYO, May 11 The Nikkei average is expected to tread in a range on Friday ahead of China's industrial output and inflation data, which will give further clues to the health of the world's second largest economy, Japan's largest export market.

"The Nikkei will initially trade around 9,000 due to SQ," said Masayuki Doshida, senior market analyst at Rakuten Securities, referring to Friday's options settlement.

"The main event will be Chinese data. Chinese trade data yesterday suggested a slowdown in trade. So this time around the focus will be more on growth related data such as output and investment rather than CPI."

JPMorgan's unexpected announcement of a $2 billion loss from a failed hedging strategy may weigh on the market, with U.S. stock index futures falling sharply on Thursday evening and JPMorgan shares down nearly 7 percent in after-hours trading.

The Nikkei was likely to trade between 8,950 and 9,100, strategists said.

Nikkei futures in Chicago <0#NIY:> closed at 9,060 on Thursday, up 30 points or 0.3 percent from the Osaka close of 9,030.

The benchmark Nikkei fell 0.4 percent to 9,009.65 on Thursday, holding above the psychological key 9,000-mark, while the broader Topix inched down 0.1 percent to 765.42.

"In a scenario in which the euro zone recession gets even worse, we would focus on domestic demand sectors, companies with high percentages of sales in the U.S. and low percentages in the euro zone, and income stocks," Citigroup said in a report this week.

High U.S., low European sales companies included Akebono Brake Industry Co Ltd, Funai Electric Co Ltd, Honda Motor Co and car parts maker Kasai Kogyo Co Ltd .

Among income stocks it recommended home builder Sekisui House Ltd, general retailers Seven & I Holdings Co Ltd and Aeon Co Ltd, drugmakers Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp and Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, lenders Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp.

STOCKS TO WATCH

--SONY CORP

Sony predicted a return to profit this year as it looks to halve the losses in its TV business that pushed the Japanese consumer electronics giant to a record loss of $5.74 billion in the year just ended.

--TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER CO

Tokyo Electric Power Co and its labor union agreed to reduce corporate pension fund payouts for current employees and save 106.5 billion yen ($1.33 billion) over 10 years, the Nikkei business daily said.

--OLYMPUS CORP

Olympus reported on Thursday a key measure of capital that was way below levels considered healthy, keeping alive the possibility that the scandal-tainted Japanese camera and endoscope maker may seek to raise funds.

--NOMURA HOLDINGS

Nomura has made it mandatory for managing directors to wait five years before they can cash the share portions of their bonuses, sources said on Thursday, the longest waiting period for such a payout at an investment bank in the latest pay cycle.

--ISUZU MOTORS LTD

The head of Isuzu Motors Ltd said on Thursday the Japanese truck maker was not discussing forming an equity alliance with former top shareholder General Motors Co, dismissing reports that such talks were taking place.

--EISAI CO LTD

An experimental obesity pill from Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc won the support of U.S. advisers on Thursday, as public health advocates push for new solutions to the nation's growing obesity epidemic. Eisai has the marketing right of the drug in North America.

--BIC CAMERA INC, KOJIMA CO

Bic Camera will purchase a majority stake in Kojima, creating the second-largest consumer electronics discount retailer, with annual group sales of around 1 trillion yen, the Nikkei reported on Friday. (Reporting by Dominic Lau and Hideyuki Sano)