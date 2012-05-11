TOKYO, May 11 The Nikkei share average steadied in early trade on Friday ahead of China's industrial output and inflation data, which will give further clues to the health of the world's second largest economy, Japan's largest export market.

The Nikkei was up 0.1 percent at 9,017.41, while the broader Topix was flat at 765.69. (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Eric Meijer)