TOKYO, May 11 The Nikkei share average sank below 9,000 o n Friday to mark its sixth straight week of losses as weak China industrial data and a persistently strong yen, riding on fears of a widening euro zone debt crisis, dragged on investor sentiment.

The Nikkei index ended down 0.6 percent at 8,953.31, while the broader Topix fell 0.9 percent to 758.38. (Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Ed Lane)