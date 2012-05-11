BRIEF-Acura Pharmaceuticals files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 mln
* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 11 The Nikkei share average sank below 9,000 o n Friday to mark its sixth straight week of losses as weak China industrial data and a persistently strong yen, riding on fears of a widening euro zone debt crisis, dragged on investor sentiment.
The Nikkei index ended down 0.6 percent at 8,953.31, while the broader Topix fell 0.9 percent to 758.38. (Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Ed Lane)
* Files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Feb 3 James Hobson, the chief operating officer of New York-based marketplace lender On Deck Capital Inc, will resign on March 15 to become chief executive of online insurance startup Attune, according to an OnDeck statement.