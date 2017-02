TOKYO, May 14 Japan's Nikkei share average opened slightly firmer on Monday as uncertainty about Greece's future in the euro was offset by a boost to the market from China's decision to cut bank reserve ratios.

The Nikkei rose 0.4 percent to 8,986.22 while the broader Topix index opened flat at 758.98.

(Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Richard Pullin)