TOKYO, May 15 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday, weighed down by exporters with high exposure to Europe such as Mazda Motor, after Greece's struggle to form a coalition heightened fears the country was closer to exiting the euro zone.

The Nikkei was down 1.4 percent at 8,852.4 in midmorning trade, well below its 200-day moving average of 9,037.47.

Mazda Motor Corp, the Japanese carmaker with the highest proportion of European sales, skidded 5.5 percent. Toyota Motor Corp, Nissan Motor Co Ltd and Honda Motor Co Ltd fell between 1.7 percent and 2.5 percent.

"If Greece is forced to go to a second election, then the market could drop as low as 8,750," said Fumiyuki Nakanishi, general manager of investment and research at SMBC Friend Securities.

Greece's president failed to pull together a coalition in talks on Monday, increasing the likelihood of another election and the country's rejection of a 130-billion euro EU/IMF bailout. Talks will continue on Tuesday.

"A resolution and the formation of a cabinet would make Japanese markets bounce right back up, but for the moment everything's being sold off, bar defensives and companies who've given good guidance," Nakanishi said.

Meiji Holdings, a food and dairy firm, gained 4 percent. The food sector fell 0.7 percent and the pharmaceutical sector slipped 0.4 percent to slightly outperform the market.

Taiyo Yuden, an electronic components maker, jumped 6.7 p ercent after the company forecast a return to profit this financial year, beating analyst estimates with its projection for 10 billion yen in operating income.

Sony Corp and Panasonic Corp rose more than 2 percent in early trade after sources said the companies are in talks to jointly make next-generation OLED televisions, but the shares turned negative by midmorning.

"Short-term investors reacted to the news positively as they had shorted the stocks. Short-covering lifted the shares, but the next thing they had in mind was, 'wait a minute, the news won't have a serious impact on their earnings,' so such short-covering has run its course," said Makoto Kikuchi, chief executive officer at Myojo Asset management.

Social networking service operator Mixi Inc surged as much as 8.8 percent after the Nikkei Business weekly reported its CEO was considering selling off his 55 percent stake in the company. The magazine said potential bidders included social gaming companies Gree Inc, which shed 6.9 percent, or DeNA Co Ltd, which fell 5 percent.

Mixi had plummeted 11.8 percent on Monday to a lifetime low after its operating profit forecast undershot market expectations on a fall in advertising revenue.

Worries about slowing growth in China and a stuttering recovery in the U.S. have added to euro zone woes and prompted fears that this could see Japanese markets repeat their poor performance of 2011.

But Goldman Sachs said in a note on Monday that the global and domestic economy are both more resilient in 2012, while profit outlooks are stronger and fiscal and monetary policy is easier, meaning the Topix index could kick back up to 900 or 970.

The Topix was down 1.6 percent at 744.44. (Reporting by Sophie Knight; Additional reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Chris Gallagher)