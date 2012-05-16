TOKYO, May 16 Japan's Nikkei average fell in early trade on Wednesday as investors cut exposure to risky assets after the failure of Greek politicians to form a government raised the prospect leftists opposed to bailout terms could win new elections in June.

The Nikkei was down 0.5 percent at 8,853.04 after hitting a 3-1/2-month closing low on Tuesday, while the broader Topix index dropped 0.5 percent to 744.06. (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by John Mair)