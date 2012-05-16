By Dominic Lau

TOKYO, May 16 Japan's Nikkei average fell on Wednesday as investors cut exposure to risky assets after the failure of Greek politicians to form a government raised the prospect leftists opposed to bailout terms could win new elections in June.

Gains in Japan's top banks, after they forecast earnings above market expectations, lent support to the Japanese market.

The Nikkei slipped 0.4 percent to 8,861.21 after hitting a 3-1/2-month closing low on Tuesday, while the broader Topix index dropped 0.2 percent to 745.68.

But Shun Maruyama, chief Japan equity strategist at BNP Paribas, said the short-selling ratio was at a critical level, an indication that the Japanese market could rebound on short-covering in the near term.

"The past three to four days, the short-selling ratio in the Tokyo market went up to 27.9 percent ... the highest level in the past few months," Maruyama said.

"I guess short positioning has been accumulated ... in the shorter term, I am expecting a technical rebound on short-covering."

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group rose 0.9 percent, Mizuho Financial Group gained 1.8 percent and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group added 0.3 percent.

Hankyu Hanshin Holdings Inc climbed 5.1 percent and Taiheiyo Cement Corp advanced 5.4 percent after MSCI said they would be promoted to the MSCI Japan index after the close on May 31. The other inclusion to the benchmark was Nexon Co Ltd.

In turn, Hokuhoku Financial Group Inc, Hiroshima Bank Ltd < and Nippon Sheet Glass Co Ltd would be removed from the benchmark. Hokuhoku Financial sagged 9.9 percent and Hiroshima Bank shed 6.8 percent.

Exporters came under pressure, with Toyota Motor Corp , Honda Motor Co, Canon Inc and Panasonic Corp down between 0.5 and 0.8 percent.

The Nikkei has fallen 13.6 percent since hitting a one-year peak of 10,255.15 on March 27 on concerns over slowing global growth and the euro zone debt crisis, and global investors have turned increasingly downbeat on Japan.

A monthly survey of asset managers by Bank of America Merrill Lynch showed investor allocation in Japanese stocks fell to 19 percent net underweight this month from 10 percent in April.

"The message from U.S. investors was that, since emerging market equities offer higher yields than those of advanced countries with better growth prospects and more healthy public finances, they are preferable to Japanese equities," Merrill Lynch said in a report.

"U.S. investors also criticised Japanese companies for their overly cautious earnings forecasts, and in the latest survey the evaluation of Japan corporate earnings (good minus bad) again worsened, from 6 percent to -2 percent."

Of the 168 Nikkei companies that have reported January-March earnings so far, 61 percent of them have either beat or met market expectations, Thomson Reuters StarMine data showed. (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)