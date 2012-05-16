TOKYO, May 17 Japan's Nikkei share average is
expected to open lower on Thursday following news some Greek
banks have been denied funding by the European Central Bank,
further stressing investors already fearful of Greece quitting
the euro.
Strategists expected the Nikkei to trade between
8,700 and 8,850 after shedding 1.1 percent to 8,801.17, a fresh
3-1/2-month closing low, on Wednesday.
"The situation has become tough, and it's a matter of just
struggling to stay at current levels, not testing the upside,"
said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities.
He said buying would usually emerge when the Nikkei's
price-to-book ratio is below 1, "but because of the global
problems, it's still a sellers' market."
The Nikkei has fallen 14.2 percent since hitting a one-year
high of 10,255.15 on March 27 as the euro zone sovereign debt
crisis and concerns over a slowing global growth intensified.
The European Central Bank has stopped providing liquidity to
some Greek banks as they have not been successfully
recapitalised, the ECB said on Wednesday.
This development highlights the weak state of the banking
sector in Greece, where Greeks are pulling euros out of the
banks in fear that their country may exit the European single
currency.
Failure by Greek political parties to form a government
after an inconclusive election earlier this month has left
investors fretting Athens might leave the euro, spreading
contagion to other highly-indebted economies in the currency
bloc.
"But Japan's GDP data, to be released before the market
opens, is likely to show growth and be a positive factor
supporting the market," Hirano said.
Japan's economy is expected to grow 0.9 percent in
January-March from the previous quarter, compared to 0.2 percent
fall in the fourth quarter.
Nikkei futures in Chicago <0#NIY:> closed at 8,755 on
Wednesday, up 5 points or 0.1 percent from the Osaka
close of 8,750.
STOCKS TO WATCH
--MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORP
Mitsubishi Motors and PSA Peugeot Citroen will
borrow a total of 320 million euros ($407.71 million) to triple
their Russian joint venture's production capacity, the Nikkei
business daily reported.
--TOSHIBA CORP
Toshiba will increase funding set aside for corporate
buyouts and new plant construction in its investment plan for
financial years 2012-21014, the Nikkei reported.
($1 = 0.7849 euros)
(Reporting by Dominic Lau and Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Eric
Meijer)