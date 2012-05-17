TOKYO, May 17 The Nikkei share average slipped in early trade on Thursday following news that some Greek banks have been denied funding by the European Central Bank, though stronger-than-expected Japanese economic growth lent support to already fragile sentiment.

The Nikkei dropped 0.2 percent to 8,785.42, while the broader Topix index was down 0.3 percent at 737.06.

