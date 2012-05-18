By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, May 18 Japan's Nikkei share average
suffered a sharp fall on Friday morning, dropping through a
strong support level as fears of contagion from Spain's ailing
banking system hammered securities and a strong yen dragged on
exporters.
The Nikkei slid 2.1 percent to 8,689.07, well below 8,800,
which provided strong support on Thursday. The broader Topix
index dropped 2.2 percent to 730.52.
"Even though Japanese stocks are reasonably priced at the
moment, fears about Europe are intensifying, and the strong yen
won't help matters," said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager
at SMBC Nikko Securities.
Nomura Holdings shed 4.6 percent, leading a 4.4
percent loss for the securities sector after a report
that customers withdrew more than 1 billion euros from troubled
Spanish lender Bankia in the past week, although the government
denied it.
Moody's Investors Service cut the ratings of 16 Spanish
banks, saying the government's ability to prop up banks had
weakened, while three- and four-year government bond yields
reached 5 percent at an auction after official data showed the
country was back in recession.
Komatsu Ltd dropped 4.8 percent as the second
heaviest traded stock on the main board and Hitachi Construction
Machinery Co Ltd lost 7.5 percent after Caterpillar
Inc's dealers reported slowing sales in April, with the
sharpest deterioration in the Asia-Pacific region.
Farm equipment and machinery maker Kubota Corp shed
3.8 percent.
Some market watchers said the heavy losses could be pared in
the afternoon, as on Thursday when the Nikkei scrambled back
above 8,800 as investors went bargain-hunting.
"First there's going to be a rush of selling, but once that
has pushed down prices, I expect buying to kick back in," said
Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities.
"The average price-to-earnings ratio of companies on the
Nikkei is now at 11 and the price-to-book ratio is 0.94, which
will probably provoke some buying on the dip."
But an obstinately strong yen, with the euro hanging at
3-1/2 month low around 100 yen and the dollar back at 79.37,
hammered exporters, with Nissan Motor Co Ltd skidding
5.7 percent and Nikon Corp tumbling 4.6 percent.
