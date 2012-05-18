* Securities take a beating, fears of Spain problems
spreading
* Exporters under pressure as yen firms
* Nikon skids on Nomura downgrade
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, May 18 Japan's Nikkei share average
dropped sharply on Friday morning with securities hammered by
fears of contagion from Spain's ailing bank system and a strong
yen pushed down exporters.
The Nikkei dropped 2.4 percent to 8,652.04, having dropped
through support at 8,800. The broader Topix followed
suit with a 2.5 percent fall to 728.81.
"Almost everybody is trading for no longer than a couple of
days now and the hedge funds are trying to make hay out of this
by shorting stocks aggressively," said a trader at a foreign
bank. "They just have the market to themselves and can knock
stocks down because there's nobody to support them."
Concerns a weakening banking sector in Spain could
negatively impact its counterpart in Japan pulled securities
down 4.3 percent, with Nomura Holdings losing 4.2
percent.
Banks were also weighed on by a Fitch Ratings report that
the world's top 29 banks may need a total $566 billion to meet
tougher new capital rules, cutting returns by a fifth and
forcing them to curb investor payouts and raise customer
charges.
Nintendo Co Ltd dropped 3 percent while fellow game
company Konami Corp lost 2.2 percent after U.S.
GameStop Corp forecast second quarter earnings below
estimates, as the world's largest retailer of video game
products struggles with slowing videogame hardware and software
sales.
"Even though Japanese stocks are reasonably priced at the
moment, fears about Europe are intensifying, and the strong yen
won't help matters," said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager
at SMBC Nikko Securities.
Weak U.S. data overnight contributed to the overall bearish
atmosphere.
The euro dropped to a 3-1/2 month low and the dollar went
back under 80 yen, sending exporters tumbling. Toyota Motor Co
dropped 3.7 percent and was the most heavily traded
stock by turnover on the main board. Nikon Corp shed
5.7 percent, underperforming its peers after Nomura downgraded
its rating on the camera maker to "neutral" from "buy" and
slashed its price target to 2,667 yen from 2,914.
(Editing by Michael Perry)