* Brokerages hit by fears over health of Spain's banks
* Hitachi Construction plunges on Asia slowdown worries
* Nikon skids on strong yen, Nomura downgrade
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, May 18 Japan's Nikkei share average slid
more than 2 percent on Friday and was on course for a seventh
straight week of losses, as worries about Spain's banking sector
hammered financial shares and a stronger yen kicked down
exporters such as Toyota Motor.
The Nikkei was down 2.3 percent at 8,669.30 at midday, well
below the 8,800 level that provided support on Thursday. The
broader Topix dropped 2.4 percent to 729.06, giving up
all its gains from a 17 percent rally in the first quarter.
"The stocks everyone bought in March are now getting
blasted, and foreign investors have to keep selling to maintain
their margins. It's a negative spiral and makes the market very
weak," said Norihiro Fujito, general manager at Mitsubishi UFJ
Morgan Stanley.
Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd plunged 9.5
percent and Komatsu Ltd dropped 5.1 percent as the
third most-traded stock by turnover on the main board, after
Caterpillar Inc's dealers reported slowing sales in
April, with the sharpest deterioration in the Asia-Pacific
region.
Farm equipment and machinery maker Kubota Corp shed
4.1 percent.
The securities sector tumbled 4.4 percent on
concerns about the possible broader impact from ailing Spanish
banks.
Nomura Holdings, Japan's biggest brokerage, lost
4.6 percent.
Financials were also weighed down by a Fitch Ratings report
that the world's top 29 banks may need a total $566 billion to
meet tougher new capital rules, cutting returns by a fifth and
forcing them to curb investor payouts and raise customer
charges.
"Almost everybody is trading for no longer than a couple of
days now and the hedge funds are trying to make hay out of this
by shorting stocks aggressively," said a trader at a foreign
bank. "They just have the market to themselves and can knock
stocks down because there's nobody to support them."
Market analysts said they expected the Bank of Japan to step
in to prop up the market by buying exchange-traded funds in the
afternoon, a move it usually makes when the Topix index falls
more than 1 percent.
"It's a typical equity flight pattern, hedge funds and
foreign investors are unwinding their positions and heading to
bonds," said Fujito of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley.
The euro dropped to a 3-1/2 month low at 100.70 yen and the
dollar went back under 80 yen, sending exporters tumbling.
Automakers Toyota Motor Co, Honda Motor Co and
Nissan Motor Co dropped between 2. 3 and 3.5 percent.
Nikon Corp slid 5.9 percent, also dragged down
after Nomura cut its rating on the camera maker to "neutral"
from "buy" and slashed its price target to 2,667 yen from 2,914
yen.
Weak U.S. data overnight contributed to the bearish
atmosphere, but a trader at a foreign bank said the tension in
the markets in response to Spain's banking situation was
unwarranted.
"The market indicators that were in such panic and distress
before the last LTRO (long-term refinancing operation) are still
not elevated towards the levels of November, which is a sea
change," he said.
(Editing by Chris Gallagher)