TOKYO, May 21 Japan's Nikkei average rose in early trade on Monday, recovering from sharp falls in the previous session, as a call from world leaders for Greece to remain in the euro zone and for Europe to balance austerity with growth eased investor worries.

The Nikkei advanced 0.5 percent to 8,652.43, while the broader Topix index added 0.4 percent to 728.20.

