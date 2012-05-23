TOKYO, May 23 Japan's Nikkei share average opened lower on Wednesday, retreating from the gains of a technical rebound over the past two days, as investors remained on edge ahead of an EU leaders summit and a Bank of Japan policy meeting.

The Nikkei was down 0.4 percent at 8,696.93 while the broader Topix index slipped 0.3 percent to 731.40. ($1 = 80.01 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)