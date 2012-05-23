BRIEF-UMC's unit orders machinery equipment worth T$627.1 mln
* Says unit United Semiconductor (Xiamen) Co Ltd orders machinery equipment worth T$627.1 million ($20.41 million) from Lam Research International Sarl
TOKYO, May 23 Japan's Nikkei share average opened lower on Wednesday, retreating from the gains of a technical rebound over the past two days, as investors remained on edge ahead of an EU leaders summit and a Bank of Japan policy meeting.
The Nikkei was down 0.4 percent at 8,696.93 while the broader Topix index slipped 0.3 percent to 731.40. ($1 = 80.01 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
* Google says that it is partnering with Telenor to enable launch of RCS messaging to their 214 million subscribers across Europe and Asia- blog
* Swiss Takeover Commission says J&J offer for Actelion meets legal requirements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)