TOKYO, May 24 Japan's Nikkei average is expected to open higher on Thursday, retracing some of the previous session's sharp fall as U.S. stocks erased losses to end flat to higher, although investors remained wary of a messy Greek exit from the euro zone.

Strategists expected the Nikkei to trade between 8,500 and 8,700 after shedding 2 percent to 8,556.60 on Wednesday to a four-month closing low.

"I expect a small rebound after a sharp fall yesterday," said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.

"The rise on Nasdaq yesterday is positive for Tokyo shares but the market will still be concerned about a higher yen," he said, adding that investors would be waiting for news on the European Union summit.

European leaders, at odds over how to tackle the deepening crisis in the euro zone on Wednesday, have been advised by senior officials to prepare contingency plans in case Greece quits the single currency area.

Nikkei futures in Chicago <0#NIY:> closed at 8,595 on Wednesday, up 0.3 percent from the Osaka close of 8,570.

The Nikkei has fallen 16.6 percent since hitting a one-year high on March 27, as the euro zone debt crisis deepened and concerns mounted over slowing global growth.

If the benchmark were to end the week lower it would mark an eighth straight week of losses, its longest such run since 1992.

The Nikkei carries a 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio of 11.1, the lowest since October and below a 10-year average of 17, data from Thomson Reuters Datastream showed.

That compares with the U.S. S&P 500's 11.9.

> Wall St finishes flat in late reversal > Euro hits nearly 2-year low on Greek exit fears > Treasuries climb on Greece exit fears > Gold lower but recovers some ground > Oil drops on Iran talks, brimming U.S. supply

STOCKS TO WATCH

--MAZDA MOTOR CORP

Mazda and Fiat SpA will join forces to make new versions of their most famous sports cars, the MX-5 and the Alfa Romeo Spider, helping the two companies cut costs and possibly paving the way for a deeper alliance.

--DENTSU INC, KAKAKU.COM INC

Japanese advertising agency Dentsu said on Wednesday it will purchase a 15.06 percent stake in Internet site operator Kakaku.com from unlisted Culture Convenience Club.

--NTT DOCOMO INC

NTT Docomo said on Wednesday it plans to apply for a licence to upgrade its base stations to tap the 700 megahertz spectrum for high-speed mobile services, as it races with smaller rivals to attract smartphone users.

--FAST RETAILING CO LTD

Fast Retailing's Uniqlo has signed tennis star Novak Djokovic to a five-year contract in an attempt to increase its brand appeal among European and U.S.-based shoppers as the company looks to expand outside its home market of Japan.

(Reporting by Dominic Lau and Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Edmund Klamann)