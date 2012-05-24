BRIEF-Planet Labs to acquire Terra Bella from Google
* Planet to acquire terra bella from Google, sign multi-year data contract
TOKYO, May 24 Japan's Nikkei average inched higher in early trade on Thursday, retracing some of the previous session's sharp fall, a s U.S. stocks erased losses to end flat to higher, although investors remained wary of a messy Greek exit from the euro zone.
The Nikkei was up 0.2 percent at 8,571.77, while the broader Topix index added 0.1 percent to 722.46. (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
* Planet to acquire terra bella from Google, sign multi-year data contract
* Indexes up: Dow up 0.94 pct, S&P 500 up 0.73 pct, Nasdaq up 0.54 pct (Updates to market close)
TORONTO, Feb 3 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Friday, helped by gains for the country's biggest banks, which stand to benefit moves to scale back regulations in the U.S. financial industry, and a surge in Hudson's Bay Co on a takeover move.