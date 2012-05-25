TOKYO, May 25 Japan's Nikkei share average rose in early trade on Friday as investors picked up battered stocks, but it may not be enough to prevent a weekly fall that would see the market post its worst run of weekly losses in 20 years.

The Nikkei advanced 0.4 percent to 8,598.40, while the broader Topix added 0.4 percent to 725.15. (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Michael Perry)