BRIEF-Heartland Financial USA Inc and Citywide Banks announce merger agreement
TOKYO, May 25 Japan's Nikkei share average rose in early trade on Friday as investors picked up battered stocks, but it may not be enough to prevent a weekly fall that would see the market post its worst run of weekly losses in 20 years.
The Nikkei advanced 0.4 percent to 8,598.40, while the broader Topix added 0.4 percent to 725.15. (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Michael Perry)
NEW YORK, Feb 13 The trial of two men was delayed on Monday in a case stemming from an investigation into a bitcoin exchange and a data breach at JPMorgan Chase & Co after prosecutors revealed that a new witness had come forward.
WASHINGTON, Feb 13 Marathon Pharmaceuticals LLC said on Monday it was "pausing" the launch of its Duchenne muscular dystrophy drug after U.S. lawmakers questioned why the company priced it at $89,000 a year when patients had been able to import it for as little as $1,000.