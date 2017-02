TOKYO, May 25 Japan's Nikkei average marked eight weeks of losses on Friday, its worst losing streak in 20 years as fears about the impact of Greece's possible exit from the eurozone and a shaky global economy have weighed on the market.

The Nikkei ended up 0.2 percent at 8,580.39, but was 0.4 percent down on the week, while the broader Topix index was flat at 722.11. (Editing by Richard Pullin)