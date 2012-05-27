TOKYO, May 28 Japan's Nikkei average is likely to tread in a range on Monday after falling for an eighth week to log its worst weekly losing run in 20 years on fears about the euro zone and slowing global growth, while a U.S. holiday may keep trading muted.

Shares of top investment bank Nomura Holdings will be in focus after sources said the securities regulator will seek a fine against a fund management arm of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings for insider trading for a second time, and believe a Nomura employee was the source of the leak.

Strategists expect the Nikkei to trade between 8,500 and 8,650. Nikkei futures in Chicago <0#NIY:> closed at 8,570 on Friday, down 0.1 percent from the Osaka close of 8,580.

"The U.S. market is going to be closed for Memorial Day. Investors are likely to be sidelined. Trading volume is going to be low today," said Takashi Hiroki, chief strategist at Monex Inc.

On a positive note, a batch of surveys showed on Saturday that Greece's conservatives have regained an opinion poll lead that would allow the formation of a pro-bailout government committed to keeping the country in the euro zone.

The Nikkei added 0.2 percent to 8,580.39 on Friday but was still down 0.4 percent for the week.

The broader Topix was flat at 722.11, also falling for the eighth straight week, which marked its worst weekly loss since 1977.

The Nikkei has fallen 16.3 percent since hitting a one-year high on March 27 as concerns about the impact of a possible Greek exit from the euro zone and concerns over slowing global growth intensified.

The 30-day implied volatility for the Nikkei fell to 21.8 percent on Friday after hitting a six-month of 23.9 on May 18, Thomson Reuters Datastream data showed, indicating some easing of investors' concerns. > Wall St scores weekly gains, but sags for the day > Euro slides again vs dlr on fears of spread debt crisis > Treasury prices rise as Europe fears promote safety bid > Gold climbs before U.S. holiday; down on week > Oil edges up on Iran, but posts 4th weekly loss

STOCKS TO WATCH

--NOMURA HOLDINGS

Japan's securities regulator will seek a fine against a fund management arm of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings for insider trading for the second time, and believe an employee of broker Nomura was again the source of the leak, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

--RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORP

Chip maker Renesas plans to sell off loss-making operations and cut its payroll by at least 12,000, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Saturday, as the company battles high costs and nimbler foreign rivals.

--TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL

Takeda Pharmaceutical, Japan's top drugmaker, is to buy Brazil's Multilab for up to 540 million Brazilian reals ($265 million) in a deal highlighting global drugmakers' appetite for emerging market sales.

--SUMITOMO CHEMICAL CO

Saudi Aramco and Sumitomo Chemical plan to go ahead with a $7 billion expansion of a petrochemical project in the kingdom, the Japanese firm said on Friday, quelling doubts over the future of the delayed development. (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Richard Pullin)