TOKYO, May 29 Japan's Nikkei share average is likely to tread in a range on Tuesday, as investors eye a worsening euro zone crisis and a fall in European stocks on a plan by Spain to bail out a troubled bank with sovereign debt.

Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between 8,500 and 8,650 on Tuesday. There were no Nikkei futures traded in Chicago <0#NIY:> on Monday as U.S. markets were closed for Memorial Day.

"There were few new developments overnight to spur investors to move their positions today, so it's mainly about watching to see if battered blue-chips like Sony stop falling," said Masayuki Doshida, senior market analyst at Rakuten Securities.

Sony Corp has fallen 20 percent so far in May, failing to convince investors about its strategy to turn around its loss-making TV business.

European shares ended down overnight, with the biggest fall in Spain's IBEX as concerns about the health of Spanish banks deepened. A Spanish government source said the country may use sovereign debt to recapitalise Bankia, which asked for rescue funding last week.

Fears that a June 17 Greek election could result in a rejection of its EU bailout and the country's exit from the eurozone were partly soothed by a weekend poll suggesting pro-bailout parties may gain enough support to form a coalition.

The Nikkei inched up 0.2 percent to 8,593.15 on Monday, propped up by gains of Fanuc Ltd and Fast Retailing , while the broader Topix lost 0.1 percent to 721.11.

"A lot of companies in the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange fell yesterday, as did the Topix, showing a general lack of confidence," said Doshida, referring to the section that lists major companies.

The Nikkei capped its eighth week of losses last week, its worst run in 20 years, after concerns about the ongoing euro zone crisis, slowing global recovery and a persistently strong yen countered a largely positive earnings season. The benchmark index has fallen 16.2 percent from its year high of 10,255.15 on March 27.

STOCKS TO WATCH

- MARUBENI CORP

Marubeni Corp, a Japanese trading house, is near to clinching a deal to buy U.S. grains merchant Gavilon for more than $5 billion including debt, and could announce the purchase as early as Tuesday, sources said.

-KANAMOTO CO LTD

Construction machinery company Kanamoto Co Ltd said on Monday that its operating profit was likely to jump 62 percent to 4.7 billion yen in the current financial year compared to the previous year, with sales seen increasing 7 percent due to the post-tsunami reconstruction effort.

-PANASONIC CORP

Panasonic Corp is planning to cut 3,000-4,000 staff of the 7,000 that work at its headquarters, through early retirement and transfers to subsidiaries, the Nikkei business daily reported on Monday. The company has a total domestic workforce of around 100,000 (Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Richard Pullin)