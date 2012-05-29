* Renesas shares plummet; to outsource to Taiwan

By Sophie Knight

TOKYO, May 29 Japan's Nikkei share average fell in early trading on Tuesday as investor wariness about a deepening euro zone crisis was fueled by reports that Spain's government could bailout an ailing bank with sovereign debt.

The Nikkei and the broader Topix index both slipped 0.4 percent after European stocks fell overnight as the risk premium on 10-year Spanish bonds rose to its highest in the history of the euro.

"At the moment investors are more worried about what Spain will do next than whether Greece will leave the euro or not," said Ryota Sakagami, chief strategist in equity research at SMBC Nikko Securities.

"The markets aren't going to settle until they refinance the banks or introduce more quantitative easing."

Troubled chipmaker Renesas Electronic was the biggest loser on the main board, plummeting 14 percent after it said on Monday it will outsource its top-end chips to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. The share price has been slashed in half this month as the company has asked for help to get out of the red.

Panasonic Corp climbed 2 percent after the Nikkei business daily said it plans to cut 3,000-4,000 staff from its 7,000-strong workforce at its Tokyo headquarters.

"There were few new developments overnight to spur investors to move their positions today, so it's mainly about watching to see if battered blue-chips like Sony stop falling," said Masayuki Doshida, senior market analyst at Rakuten Securities.

Bargain-hunting spurred Sony Corp to a 1.2 percent gain, but the stock is still 19 percent down on the month after failing to convince investors that it can turn around its loss-making TV business and get out of the red.

Kintetsu World Express Inc, a cargo carrier, advanced 2.2 percent after Morgan Stanley MUFG issued an upbeat note and hiked its target price to 3,500 yen from 3,300, maintaining its "overweight" rating. The sea transport sector was one of the few sectors in positive territory, adding 1.2 percent.

The Nikkei capped its eighth week of losses last week, its worst run in 20 years, after concerns about the ongoing euro zone crisis, slowing global recovery and a persistently strong yen countered a largely positive earnings season. The benchmark index has fallen 16 percent from its year high of 10,255.15 on March 27.

