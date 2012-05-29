TOKYO, May 29 The Nikkei share average rose on
Tuesday on speculation that China, Japan's largest export
market, may soon launch a stimulus programme to avoid a sharp
slowdown, with China-related stocks benefiting the most.
The Nikkei reversed earlier losses to close 0.7
percent higher at 8,657.08, while the Nikkei China 50
index gained 1.1 percent.
Tuesday's gains took the benchmark Nikkei above its five-day
moving average near 8,585 and out of "oversold" territory, with
its 14-day relative strength index at 33.4.
The broader Topix advanced 0.8 percent to 727.03.
(Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Chris Gallagher)