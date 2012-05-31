BRIEF-Caesars Entertainment Corp and Caesars Acquisition Company report amendment to merger agreement
* Caesars Entertainment Corporation and Caesars Acquisition Company announce amendment to merger agreement
TOKYO, May 31 Japan's Nikkei share average fell at Thursday's open, pressured by a strong yen and heightened risk aversion due to fears that the inability of Spain and Italy to finance their debt is worsening the euro zone debt crisis.
The Nikkei fell 1.9 percent to 8,468.96, slicing through the psychologically important support level of 8,500, while the broader Topix index shed 1.6 percent to 711.92.
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S