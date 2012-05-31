TOKYO, May 31 Japan's Nikkei share average shed 1.1 percent on Thursday, closing out its worst monthly fall in two years as investors cut exposure to risky assets on deepening concerns over Spain and its banking sector, with exporters taking a beating.

The Nikkei dropped 90.46 points to 8,542.73, cutting earlier losses as traders suspected the Bank of Japan was buying exchange-traded funds in the afternoon to support the market.

Still, the benchmark hit a 4-1/2-month closing low and was down 10.3 percent in May, its biggest one-month fall since May 2010, when it lost 11.7 percent.

The broader Topix fell 0.6 percent to 719.49. The index is down 0.4 percent this week, and if it were to end the week lower, it would mark its worst weekly losing run since 1975. (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Ron Popeski)