TOKYO, July 17 Japan's Nikkei share average ticked down in early trade on Tuesday as the yen's gains against the dollar during a market holiday the previous day raised concerns over exporters.

The Nikkei dipped 0.1 percent to 8,713.95 after having barely snapped a six-day losing steak on Friday. Japanese markets were closed on Monday for a national holiday. The broader Topix was down 0.2 percent at 745.08. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Edmund Klamann)