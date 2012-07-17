TOKYO, July 17 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Tuesday after warnings that the finance ministry would intervene to curb excessive movements in the currency market when necessary after the yen rose to a one-month high against the dollar on Monday.

The Nikkei rose 0.4 percent to 8,755.00 while the broader Topix dropped 0.4 percent to 743.38. (Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Ron Popeski)