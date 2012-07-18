By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, July 18 Japan's Nikkei share average
inched up in early trade on Wednesday after several U.S. firms
beat earnings expectations and the U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman
Ben Bernanke kept alive hopes of more stimulus.
A weaker yen lent support to exporters such as Sharp Corp
, sold off on Tuesday after the Japanese currency hit a
one-month high against the dollar on Monday.
But low risk sentiment ahead of Japan's earnings season,
which gets into full swing next week, kept investor focus on
domestically oriented stocks.
The Nikkei advanced 0.2 percent to 8,769.39, while the
broader Topix stepped up 0.1 percent to 743.82. The
Nikkei inched up 0.4 percent on Wednesday, while the Topix
headed down by the same margin.
Bernanke told the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday that
the U.S. economic recovery was being held back by anxiety over
Europe's debt crisis and the path of U.S. fiscal policy, and he
expressed unease over a stagnant jobs market.
The Fed chairman said the central bank was considering a
range of tools it could employ to help the economy and was
prepared to take further action.
"People took Bernanke's comments to mean that even if they
don't ease now, they will eventually, so they're not too
disappointed," said Masayuki Doshida, senior market analyst at
Rakuten Securities.
"However, most of the gains came from short-covering after
results weren't as bad as expected, but revenues are still
falling."
For example, Goldman Sachs was among some 72 percent
of U.S. companies that have overshot guidance so far, but its
quarterly profit still dropped 12 percent and revenue was down 9
percent.
Fears that the global slowdown indicated by recent data
could be equally damaging for Japanese companies profits have
caused investors to give major exporters the cold shoulder and
focus on domestically oriented stocks recently.
"Everyone wants to buy those rock-solid shares with great
profits and immunity to the currency shifts," said Ryota
Sakagami, chief strategist of equity research at SMBC Nikko
Securities.
One of those was Rakuten Inc, which rose 2.4
percent after the Nikkei business daily reported its half-year
operating profit for January-July had jumped 20 percent on the
year to a record 36 billion yen ($456 million).
"However, I think that approach is reaching its limit as the
popular ones will soon be overheated while the riskier assets
will be undervalued," Sakagami said.
Some stocks that were heavily sold off on Tuesday recovered
some ground, including Sharp Corp, which gained 1
percent after dropping 5.7 percent on Tuesday to a 34-year low.
It was the most traded stock on the main board by mid-morning.
But utilities extended losses, with Kansai Electric Power
shedding 7.3 percent after losing 7.2 percent on
Tuesday after geological investigations into the area around its
Ohi power plant found it may be on top of an active fault line.
Shikoku Electric Power Co dropped 4.1 percent
while Hokkaido Electric Power Co was down 3.9 percent.
($1 = 78.9950 Japanese yen)