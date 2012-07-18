* Focus remains firmly on defensives
* Short-covering on easier yen supports battered stocks
* Utilities skid on nuclear safety concerns
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, July 18 Japan's Nikkei share average
tiptoed up on Wednesday morning after several U.S. firms beat
earnings expectations and Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
kept alive hopes of more stimulus, though appetites for risk
remained light.
A weaker yen lent support to exporters that were sold off on
Tuesday after the Japanese currency hit a one-month high against
the dollar on Monday. Among them was Toyota Motor Corp,
which gained 1 percent compared with the index's 0.2 rise.
But caution ahead of Japan's earnings season, which gets
into full swing next week, kept investors focused on
domestically oriented stocks.
The Nikkei's advance took it to 8,773.70, still languishing
below 8,813.64, a psychologically important 25-day moving
average broken week in a sign its one-month rally through July 4
was truly over.
The broader Topix stepped up 0.1 percent to 744.38,
sustaining Tuesday's timid mood, when the index sank 0.4 percent
against the Nikkei's rise by that percentage.
"There's a lot of concern about Japanese earnings," said
Ryota Sakagami, chief strategist of equity research at SMBC
Nikko Securities. "But the sell-off of major exporters is
leading to a 'value trap'," he added, referring to a situation
in which investors buy heavily sold-off stocks, expecting a
rebound that in some cases doesn't occur.
Sharp Corp is an example of a stock that clawed
back some ground on Wednesday morning, rising 0.6 percent on
short-covering. But Sharp has taken big hits in 2012. On
Tuesday, it tumbled 5.7 percent to a 34-year low and the share
has lost half its value this year on concern about its
competitiveness and poor TV sales.
Panasonic Corp also regained 0.6 percent on
Wednesday after slipping 3.6 percent the previous day, due to a
strong yen and warnings from U.S. tech firms that dwindling
demand in Europe has hit revenue harder than they expected.
However, U.S. stocks rose overnight after several large
caps, including Coca-Cola, bucked expectations to
overshoot guidance.
"Most of the gains came from short-covering after results
weren't as bad as expected, but revenues are still falling,"
said Masayuki Doshida, senior market analyst at Rakuten
Securities.
Goldman Sachs was among some 72 percent of U.S.
companies that have beaten guidance so far, but its quarterly
profit still dropped 12 percent and revenue was down 9 percent.
Fears that the global slowdown could be equally damaging for
Japanese companies' profits have caused investors to give major
exporters the cold shoulder and focus on domestically oriented
stocks since the beginning of June.
"Everyone wants to buy those rock-solid shares with great
profits and immunity to the currency shifts," said Ryota
Sakagami, chief strategist of equity research at SMBC Nikko
Securities.
One of those was Rakuten Inc, which rose 1.8
percent after the Nikkei business daily reported its half-year
operating profit for January-July had jumped 20 percent on the
year to a record 36 billion yen ($456 million).
"However, I think that approach is reaching its limit as the
popular defensives will soon be overheated while the riskier
assets will be undervalued," Sakagami said.
Utilities extended losses on nuclear safety concerns, with
Kansai Electric Power shedding 6.9 percent on top of
Tuesday's 7.2 percent drop after geological investigations into
the area around its Ohi power plant found it may be on top of an
active fault line.
Hokuriku Electric Power was the biggest loser on
the main board, dropping 19.8 percent after reports that a fault
line was found right under its only nuclear power plant raised
concern the plant may need to be abandoned.
NO EASING -- YET
The atmosphere through the morning was steady after Federal
Reserve Chairman U.S. Ben Bernanke hinted that further easing
measures were still on the table.
Bernanke told the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday that
the U.S. economic recovery was being held back by anxiety over
Europe's debt crisis and the path of U.S. fiscal policy, and he
expressed unease over a stagnant jobs market.
The Fed chairman said the central bank was considering a
range of tools it could employ to help the economy and was
prepared to take further action.
"People took Bernanke's comments to mean that even if they
don't ease now, they will eventually, so they're not too
disappointed," said Masayuki Doshida, senior market analyst at
Rakuten Securities. "I think the Fed's decision will hinge on
how earnings season ends up, however."
($1 = 78.9950 Japanese yen)
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)