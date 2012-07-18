* Topix in 9th straight day of decline
* Yen's retreat from high prompts short-covering in battered
exporters
* Some market players worried defensive shares getting too
expensive
* Power companies fall on nuclear safety concerns
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, July 18 Japan's Nikkei share average
slipped on Wednesday, failing to maintain early gains as falls
in other Asian markets offset guarded economic optimism after
some firm U.S. corporate earnings.
Although a small number of exporter shares were bought back
from lows on relief the yen retreated from Monday's one-month
high against the dollar, futures selling helped to push down
shares in most sectors.
Selling in Nikkei futures <JNI:> accelerated after Shanghai
shares slipped to fresh six-month lows, though they recovered
losses after the Tokyo market close.
The broader Topix fell 0.4 percent to 740.46,
marking its ninth straight day of decline, longest such period
since June-July 2009.
"The fact that all Asian shares were not tracking gains in
U.S. shares overnight could suggest that some Asian investors
perhaps took some risk-off actions," said Ayako Sera, senior
market economist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank.
The Nikkei share average fell 0.3 percent to 8,726.74
.
Although it made small gains in early trade following gains
in U.S. shares, the Nikkei failed even to test its 25-day moving
average at 8,811, a key chart level.
"We need a break above the 25-day average here. It is a race
against time, as the average looks set to rise further in coming
days. If the Nikkei stumbles, it could slip back again," said
Eiji Kinouchi, chief technical analyst at Daiwa Securities.
Comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on
Tuesday were not clear-cut enough to add any impetus with
investors cautious ahead of Japan's earnings season, which gets
into full swing next week.
BETTER THAN OTHERS?
According to Thomson Reuters Datastream, Japanese companies
are forecast to post an average 72 percent year-on-year rise in
earnings in 2012 after an expected 23 percent decline last year.
That compared with a forecast of an average 7.6 percent rise
in 2012 earnings for U.S. S&P 500 companies and a 2.6
percent increase in earnings for STOXX Europe 600
firms.
Still, fears that the global slowdown could be equally
damaging for Japanese companies' profits have caused investors
to give major exporters the cold shoulder and focus on
domestically oriented stocks since the beginning of June.
One of those was Rakuten Inc, which rose 2.9
percent after the Nikkei business daily reported its half-year
operating profit for January-July had jumped 20 percent on the
year to a record 36 billion yen ($456 million).
But some market players are worried that defensives are
becoming expensive.
"Everyone wants to buy those rock-solid shares with great
profits and immunity to the currency shifts," said Ryota
Sakagami, chief strategist of equity research at SMBC Nikko
Securities.
assets will be undervalued," said Ryota Sakagami, chief equity
strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.
The yen's retreat prompted short-covering in some exporters
on Wednesday.
Sharp rose 0.6 percent, though that came after it
tumbled 5.7 percent to a 34-year low on Tuesday. Similarly
Panasonic also regained 0.2 percent on Wednesday after
slipping 3.6 percent the previous day, due to a strong yen and
warnings from U.S. tech firms that dwindling demand in Europe
has hit revenue harder than they expected.
The electronics sector remained one of the worst performers,
with the Tokyo Stock Exchange's electronic machine subindex
having fallen 8.0 percent so far this month, versus
the Nikkei's fall of 3.1 percent.
Power companies also extended losses on nuclear safety
concerns, with Kansai Electric Power shedding 6.3
percent on top of Tuesday's 7.2 percent drop after geological
investigations into the area around its Ohi power plant found it
may be on top of an active fault line.
Hokuriku Electric Power was the biggest loser on
the main board, dropping 21.4 percent after reports that a fault
line was found right under its nuclear power plant, which may
need to be abandoned.
Activity was fairly subdued with about 1.60 billion shares
changing hands, about 20 percent below the average
volume so far this year, and more or less in line with the
average so far this month.
On the main board, only 371 shares gained while 1,166 shares
fell.
($1 = 78.9950 Japanese yen)
(Additional reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Eric Meijer)