BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International says 2 units entered into a second amendment to credit agreement
* Restaurant Brands International - on February 17, 2017, two indirect subsidiaries entered into a second amendment to credit agreement
TOKYO, July 19 Japan's Nikkei share average rose early on Thursday, tracking gains on Wall Street and tackling a key technical chart level, though worries about further strength in the yen could sap gains.
The Nikkei rose 1.2 percent to 8,830.00, rising above its 25-day average, which came around 8,820, for the first time in a week. The broader Topix also rose 1.2 percent to 749.06. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by John Mair)
* Effective February 17, 2017, Jerry Hug resigned as CEO and a director of Sito Mobile, Ltd.
* HP Inc - CEO Dion J. Weisler's 2016 total compensation was $28.7 million versus $18.7 million in 2015 -sec filing