BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International says 2 units entered into a second amendment to credit agreement
* Restaurant Brands International - on February 17, 2017, two indirect subsidiaries entered into a second amendment to credit agreement
TOKYO, July 19 Japan's Nikkei share average ticked up on Thursday, helped by increased confidence in tech shares such as Advantest after Intel cut its profit forecast less than feared, and investors moved from defensives to riskier yet undervalued assets.
The Nikkei rose 0.8 percent to 8,795.55 while the broader Topix put on 0.9 percent to 747.13, snapping a nine-day losing streak.
(Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Ron Popeski)
* Restaurant Brands International - on February 17, 2017, two indirect subsidiaries entered into a second amendment to credit agreement
* Effective February 17, 2017, Jerry Hug resigned as CEO and a director of Sito Mobile, Ltd.
* HP Inc - CEO Dion J. Weisler's 2016 total compensation was $28.7 million versus $18.7 million in 2015 -sec filing