TOKYO, July 23 Japan's Nikkei share average fell 1 percent at Monday's open after U.S. and European stocks were hit by renewed fears that Spain may require a full-blown bailout after an indebted Spanish region requested financial aid.

The Nikkei dropped to 8,587.62 and the broader Topix lost 0.9 percent to 727.14.

(Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by John Mair)