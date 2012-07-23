* Exporters feel the pain of strong yen vs euro
* Earnings season might not support -analysts
* Nikkei's fall largest in 1-1/2 months
* Worries grow domestic demand oriented shares may run out
of steam
By Hideyuki Sano and Sophie Knight
TOKYO, July 23 Japan's Nikkei share average
posted its biggest fall in a month and a half as it sank to a
six-week low on Monday, hit by renewed fears that Spain may need
a full-blown bailout and by the subsequent rise in the yen.
Exporters such as consumer electronics stocks fell as the
news from Spain dragged the euro to a more than 11-year low
against the yen, while the dollar dipped to a seven-week trough
against the Japanese currency.
Trading was subdued as investors looked to Japan's earnings
season, which begins in earnest later this week, though some
market players said hopes were dimming that results would
provide a catalyst for a market rebound.
"Because it is just the first quarter (of the Japanese
financial year), company executives will probably strike a
cautious tone and will not raise annual outlooks," said Tetsuro
Ii, the president of Commons Asset Management.
The Nikkei shed 1.9 percent to 8,508.32, the lowest
close sine June 8. The broader Topix index fell 1.8
percent to 720.62, having fallen in 11 of the past 12 sessions.
In one clearly bearish signal, the Nikkei fell below
important support from the bottom of cloud on the daily Ichimoku
chart, which stood at 8,566.
The benchmark index has also now dropped below the 61.8
percent retracement of the rally between June 4 and July 4 that
took it as high as 9,136 -- gains that came after a lull in the
euro zone's debt woes helped investors focus on the prospects of
Japanese stocks driven by domestic demand.
The weakness in Japanese shares followed declines in other
major stock indices after the heavily-indebted Spanish region of
Valencia asked Madrid for help.
Smaller Murcia is likely to be the next of half a dozen
regional governments to follow in Valencia's footsteps,
according to media.
"Just as the euro zone's problems had appeared to calm down,
uncertainty rears its head again," said Masayuki Otani, chief
market analyst at Securities Japan.
"It's not only in Spain where regional banks are in trouble,
they're also weak in Italy and other countries," he said.
NOT-SO-GREAT EXPECTATIONS
Fears of a worsening downturn in Europe are curbing
expectations for exporters' results.
Printer makers and some other electronics firms suffered
heavy losses after Xerox Corp shed 6.8 percent on
Friday, cutting its full-year forecast due to dwindling demand
in Europe.
Ricoh Co Ltd dropped 7.0 percent, while Canon
, the most-traded stock on the main board by turnover,
lost 4.6 percent. Sony Corp and Panasonic Corp
fell 4.1 and 4.4 percent respectively.
There are worries that domestically oriented stocks might
soon run out of steam after gaining excessive attention since
early June as investors cut exposure to exporters amid signs of
slowing global growth.
"The mood is pretty bad. There are few stocks to buy. Last
w eek w e had a bout 40-50 shares h it highs for the year even as
the overall market declined, but today there are only eight such
stocks," said Hideyuki Ishiguro, senior strategist at Okasan
Securities.
"We can't rule out the possibility that the Topix will test
700," he added. As of Monday's close, the Topix stood 4.1
percent above a three-decade low of 692.18 hit in early June.
On the main board of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, 1.41 billion
shared were traded, about 30 percent below the average so far
this year and 1,503 shares declined -- the second-largest so far
this year after May 7.
