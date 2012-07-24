TOKYO, July 24 Japan's Nikkei share average
slipped to a six-week low on Tuesday after worries that Spain
may need a bailout intensified concerns on the global economy
and sent the yen higher.
The market could be dented further if upcoming Chinese
manufacturing data adds to evidence of a protracted slowdown in
the Chinese economy, arguably the world's most important growth
engine.
"Europe needs to deal with the crisis but (German
Chancellor) Angela Merkel is on holiday and so are many other
policymakers. I'm worried that politics cannot keep up with
market moves during the summer," said Norihiro Fujito, senior
strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.
The Nikkei fell 0.5 percent to 8,468,22, extending
losses after sliding 1.9 percent on Monday. It is edging closer
to its six-month low of 8,296, hit in early June.
The broader Topix index edged 0.5 percent lower to
719.95, having fallen in 11 of the past 12 sessions.
The losses came as Spanish bond yields hit euro-era highs
and global share prices dropped sharply, on worries more Spanish
regions may need financial help after Valencia requested help
last week.
"The market will be helpless for the time being. The Nikkei
could test the early-June low," said Masaru Hamasaki, chief
strategist at Toyota Asset Management.
The immediate focus is on HSBC's flash manufacturing PMI at
0230 GMT. A soft reading there could undermine the sectors seen
as dependent on China, such as shippers and construction machine
makers.
The yen's broad gains in the past week have hurt shares in
exporters. Carmaker shares fell 1.3 percent, while
electronics firms dropped 1.0 percent.
Sharp fell 5.1 percent to 279 yen after the Nikkei
business daily reported the firm was likely to have suffered a
100 billion yen ($1.3 billion) loss in the April-June quarter as
its LCD and solar businesses continued to decline. That is much
wider than market consensus of around 76 billion yen, according
to traders.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Joseph Radford)