* No buyers expected other than short-covering, market
players say
* Short-selling ratio could indicate chance of a technical
rebound
* Exporters under pressure as yen keeps edging up
* Sharp falls on report losses increasing
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, July 24 Japan's Nikkei share average
slipped to a six-week intraday low on Tuesday on mounting
worries that Spain may need a financial bailout, putting further
pressure on a fragile global economy.
Exporters were badly hit again, with the subindex of the
country's battered electronics sector hitting a three-year low
as the yen advanced against the dollar and the euro on
investors' risk aversion.
While there are some signs that the market may be oversold
in the near-term, the sentiment remains bleak with buying
interest limited to short-covering, traders said.
"I don't rule out the possibility of a technical rebound on
short-covering but apart from that I can't see any buyers," said
Yasuo Sakuma, portfolio manager at Bayview Asset Management.
The Nikkei fell 0.4 percent to 8,472.62, after
sliding 1.9 percent on Monday, hovering just over two percent
above its six-month low of 8,296 hit in early June seen
increasingly as a distinct possibility.
"The market will be helpless for the time being. The Nikkei
could test the early-June low," said Masaru Hamasaki, chief
strategist at Toyota Asset Management.
The broader Topix index edged 0.7 percent lower to
715.46, having fallen in 11 of the past 12 sessions.
Consumer electronics firm Sharp fell 5.1 percent to
279 yen and looks set to hit a 34-year closing low after the
Nikkei business daily reported the firm was likely to have
suffered a 100 billion yen ($1.3 billion) loss in the April-June
quarter as its LCD and solar businesses continued to decline.
That is much higher than the market consensus of around 76
billion yen, according to traders.
SHORT SELLING
Tokyo Stock Exchange data showed short-selling accounted for
32.7 percent of the total sales on Monday, a level market
players say that usually signals excessive selling and a chance
of rebound.
But some analysts warn against expecting too much on A
technical rebound.
"In normal times, (a high level of short-selling) is a good
signal for a rebound. But we are in a world where German bond
yields are constantly negative as investors fear Spain could
impose hair-cut on its debt like Greece. We cannot apply the
normal rules," said Norihiro Fujito, senior strategist at
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.
The losses came as Spanish bond yields hit euro-era highs
and global share prices dropped sharply, on worries more Spanish
regions may need financial help after Valencia requested help
last week.
"Europe needs to deal with the crisis but (German
Chancellor) Angela Merkel is on holiday and so are many other
policymakers. I'm worried that politics cannot keep up with
market moves during the summer," Mitsubishi UFJ's Fujito added.
The Nikkei futures trimmed losses only slightly after
Chinese manufacturing data, announced just after the midday
recess in the cash stock market, showed a small improvement.
The HSBC Flash China manufacturing purchasing managers index
(PMI) rose to 49.5 in July from 48.2 in June, though it still
stayed below the 50 mark that separates contraction from growth.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)