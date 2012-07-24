TOKYO, July 25 Japan's Nikkei share average is likely to fall for a fourth straight session on Wednesday after weakening European demand hit U.S. earnings, although hints that the U.S. Federal Reserve is moving closer to stimulus could help limit losses.

Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between 8,300 and 8,450, nudging closer to its June 4 six-month low of 8,295.63.

Euro zone concerns will be exacerbated by rating agency Moody's decision to change its outlook for Germany, the Netherlands and Luxembourg to negative from stable as the fallout from Europe's weaker southern nations cast a shadow on the region's most robust economies.

"We can't expect much from Japanese stocks today," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer of Tachibana Securities. "The U.S. might have picked up a bit towards the end of the session but Nikkei futures were sold off."

Nikkei futures in Chicago <0#NIY:> closed at 8,390, down 0.9 percent from the close in Osaka of 8,470 as U.S. stocks sagged overnight after several companies, including UPS, reported weaker-than-expected earnings due to poor demand in Europe.

Fears of a bailout for Spain hurt global markets, but U.S. equities were given a last-minute leg-up after the Wall Street Journal said Federal Reserve officials were moving closer to steps to spur activity and hiring.

Apple's disappointing after-the-bell results could outweigh any optimism about more stimulus, however, after sales of the technology bellwether's iPhone came in well under market expectations, even taking into account consumers holding out for the iPhone 5.

Japan's own earnings season gets into gear on Wednesday, with Canon Inc, Hitachi Construction Machinery , KDDI and Nintendo among those reporting after the bell.

The Nikkei fell 0.2 percent on Tuesday to 8,488.09, after better-than-expected Chinese factory data restrained sharper losses earlier in the session as concerns about the euro zone kept the yen strong, hurting exporters.

> Wall St falls as Europe hits earnings; Apple falls > Euro falls broadly after German data, Moody's warning > Yields hit record lows in safe-haven buying > Gold edges up on euro zone fears, dollar limits gains > Oil up on China data, but Europe concerns limit rise

STOCKS TO WATCH

-CANON INC

Canon is to report its April-June earnings after the bell. The camera and printer maker's share price hit a 3-1/2 year low on Tuesday and has roughly tracked the euro's increasingly weak trajectory in recent weeks.

-AJINOMOTO CO

The Nikkei business daily said spice maker Ajinomoto is expected to report an operating profit of just over 19 billion yen for the April-June quarter, a 10 percent year-on-year decline after marketing costs returned to normal levels after post-tsunami discounts.

-TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER CO

The Nikkei daily said the government will on Wednesday approve Tokyo Electric Power Co's proposal to increase electricity rates for households by an average of 8.46 percent.

(Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Richard Pullin)