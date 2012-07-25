BRIEF-CSP reports Q1 loss per share $0.01
* CSP Inc reports first-quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
TOKYO, July 25 Japan's Nikkei share average fell at Wednesday's open, putting it on track for a fourth straight day of losses after weakening European demand hit U.S. earnings.
The Nikkei lost 1.1 percent to 8,392.58, while the broader Topix dropped 1 percent to 710.41. (Reporting by Sophie Knight)
* Blackline announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Herbalife Ltd reaches agreement in principle to form joint venture with China's Tasly Holding Group