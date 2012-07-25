TOKYO, July 25 The Nikkei share average fell to a seven-week closing low on Wednesday after disappointing results from Apple Inc hit the iPhone maker's Japanese suppliers, while printer makers fell after Lexmark International Inc cut its outlook.

The Nikkei dropped 1.4 percent to 8,365.90 points, edging closer to its June 4 low of 8,238.96. The benchmark has fallen 7 percent so far this month, and is down 1 percent this year.

The broader Topix index lost 1.6 percent to 706.46. (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Kim Coghill)