(Corrects headline to 7-week low, not high)

TOKYO, July 26 Japan's Nikkei share average rebounded from a seven-week low on Thursday following a small gain in the Dow Jones index, although market players say worries about the global economy will likely keep the market under pressure.

The Nikkei rose 0.4 percent to 8,399.03 after having dropped 1.4 percent on Wednesday. The broader Topix index rose 0.4 percent to 709.33.

