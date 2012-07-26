TOKYO, July 26 Japan's Nikkei share average wrestled back almost 1 percent on Thursday, lifting off a seven-week low as investors picked up stocks on positive earnings, but the rebound was seen as limited as concerns persist about flagging global demand.

The Nikkei rose 0.9 percent to 8,443.10 while the broader Topix gained 1.2 percent to 714.91. (Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Ron Popeski)