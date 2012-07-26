BRIEF-Theratechnologies announces new data from the pivotal phase III trial of Ibalizumab
* Theratechnologies announces new data from the pivotal phase III trial of HIV monoclonal antibody and long-acting investigational antiretroviral Ibalizumab
TOKYO, July 26 Japan's Nikkei share average wrestled back almost 1 percent on Thursday, lifting off a seven-week low as investors picked up stocks on positive earnings, but the rebound was seen as limited as concerns persist about flagging global demand.
The Nikkei rose 0.9 percent to 8,443.10 while the broader Topix gained 1.2 percent to 714.91. (Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Ron Popeski)
* Amicus Therapeutics highlights new Fabry program data at Worldsymposium 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Feb 14 Top U.S. hedge funds trimmed bets on a group of closely-watched technology stocks in the fourth quarter in an apparent effort to cut their losses following Donald Trump's U.S. presidential election victory, regulatory filings showed.