TOKYO, July 27 Japan's Nikkei share average looks set to rise on Friday after comments from the European Central Bank (ECB) chief bolstered hopes of more steps to counter the debt crisis, lifting global share prices and the euro.

ECB President Mario Draghi said on Thursday the bank would do whatever was necessary to save the euro, sparking expectations that the ECB may take drastic action, such as resuming its bond buying.

"Draghi's comments were powerful. The euro has also recovered from lows, which is also likely to help the Nikkei extend gains," said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.

The euro's fall to an 11-1/2 year low against the yen has been hurting exporters with high exposure to Europe, such as Canon, which fell 7.8 percent on Thursday after its quarterly earnings showed the damage from European debt crisis.

The euro bounced back to around 96 yen from a low of 94.12 yen hit earlier this week, which is likely to give some relief to exporters, although market players are not fully convinced the worst is over for the euro.

Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between 8,450 and 8,600 on Friday, compared with Thursday's close of 8,443.

Nikkei futures in Chicago <0#NIY:> closed at 8,530, up from the close in Osaka of 8,440.

STOCKS TO WATCH

-- Nissan

Nissan posted a 19.7 percent drop in quarterly operating profit on Thursday, partly due to the impact of a strong yen that outweighed solid global vehicle sales.

-- Nippon Steel

Nippon Steel agreed with Toyota Motor to cut the price of steel plate for cars by 2000 yen per ton in the six months to Sept from the previous half year, the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday.

-- Toshiba

Toshiba's operating profit is likely to have more than doubled from a year earlier to over 10 billion yen in April-June, the Nikkei reported on Friday.

-- Fujitsu

Fujitsu entered into talks with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co to sell its main semiconductor plant, the Nikkei reported. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Richard Pullin)