* Rebound led by short-covering in battered sectors
* Steelmakers, shippers jump after underperformance
* Earnings soft but not worse than market expectations
* Carmakers benefit as yen stops rising
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, July 27 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
on Friday after comments from the European Central Bank's chief
bolstered hopes of more steps to counter the debt crisis.
ECB President Mario Draghi said on Thursday the bank would
do whatever was necessary to save the euro, sparking
expectations that the ECB may take drastic action, such as
resuming its bond buying, at its policy meeting next Thursday.
"As Draghi was brandishing the ECB's bazooka, short-sellers
will have to cover their positions towards the middle of next
week," said Kyoya Okazawa, head of equity and derivatives at BNP
Paribas.
The Nikkei rose 1.4 percent to 8,561.71, though it
faces possible resistance at the bottom of the cloud on its
daily Ichimoku chart at 8,609. The broader Topix index rose 1.5
percent to 725.61.
Buying was led by speculators' short-covering, rather than
fresh activity by investors. Traders said many investors will
wait to see whether the ECB -- and the U.S. Federal Reserve --
take action next week before they start buying.
The Fed will hold a policy meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday,
with some market players expecting further quantitative easing.
As unwinding of existing positions dominated the trading,
the best performers were battered sectors such as steelmakers
and shippers, which have been hit by worries about slowdown in
China as well.
Shippers rose 3.8 percent while steelmakers
surged 5.4 percent, led by JFE Holdings with
a gain of 10.0 percent.
Still, steelmakers remained down 13.1 percent since the end
of June, compared with the Nikkei's 4.9 percent fall this month.
The jump by JFE, Japan's second-biggest steelmaker, came in
spite of its posting a full-year earnings outlook on Thursday
that was below analysts' forecasts. Traders say the market,
moved on Friday mainly by Draghi's comments, was already braced
for weak earning guidance.
Nissan, which reported a drop in quarterly
operating profit on Thursday, rose 3.0 percent.
"In sum, earnings are coming in pretty bad. But that's what
the market has been already expecting," said Ryota Sakagami,
chief strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.
Automakers were also helped by easing worries about the
yen's strength after Draghi's comments put a brake on risk
averse moves.
Honda rose 3.7 percent while Toyota moved up 2.4
percent.
Canon gained 1.5 percent -- in line with the
overall market -- after falling 7.8 percent on Thursday as its
quarterly earnings showed damage from the European debt crisis.
The euro's fall to an 11-1/2 year low against the yen
earlier this week has been hurting exporters with high exposure
to Europe, such as Canon.
"Draghi's comments show that European policymakers will take
action when markets are crying for it. If the ECB resumes bond
buying, shares could recover further," said SMBC Nikko's
Sakagami.
Still market players are not convinced how long the rebound
in the Nikkei and global share prices can continue.
"After short-covering is over, the market will be in limbo,
looking at whether the Fed will start another quantitative
easing, whether there will be more policy steps to deal with the
debt crisis," said BNP Paribas' Okazawa.
(Editing by Joseph Radford and Richard Borsuk)