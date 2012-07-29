TOKYO, July 30 Japan's Nikkei share average is
expected to open sharply higher on Monday, boosted by increasing
expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European
Central Bank may offer further stimulus.
The Nikkei was likely to trade between 8,600 and
8,700, strategists said, after rallying 1.5 percent to 8,566.64
on Friday to break above its five-day moving average at
8,474.41.
Nikkei futures in Chicago <0#NIY:> closed at 8,685 on
Friday, up 1.5 percent from the Osaka close of 8,560.
"The expectations of ECB action is the biggest factor. The
markets expect another rate cut and the restart of buying
Spanish and Italian bonds," said Takashi Hiroki, chief
strategist at Monex Inc.
Hiroki said the Nikkei was likely to face resistance at its
25-day moving average at 8,778.08.
The European Central Bank is due to hold a policy meeting on
Thursday, a day after the Fed completes a two-day rate-setting
meeting.
A slew of Japanese companies, including Sony Corp,
Honda Motor Co Ltd, Toyota Motor Corp and
Komatsu Ltd, are due to report their quarterly earnings
this week.
U.S. stocks surged on Friday, driving the S&P 500 to
its highest close since May 3 on hope of more stimulus as U.S.
economic growth slowed in the second quarter.
On Friday, the broader Topix index rose 1.6 percent
to 726.44. Despite the rally, the Topix was still down 1 percent
last week, falling for the third week in a row.
Of the 28 Nikkei companies that have so far reported
quarterly earnings, 54 percent failed to meet market
expectations, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine showed. That
compared with 60 percent that beat or meet expectations in the
previous quarter.
STOCKS TO WATCH
--MAZDA MOTOR CORP
Mazda is recalling 217,500 Tribute SUVs in the United States
due to a problem with the throttle that could make it difficult
to slow down a vehicle after a driver fully or nearly presses
down the accelerator.
(Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Richard Pullin)