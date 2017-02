TOKYO, July 30 Japan's Nikkei share average rose in early trade on Monday, boosted by increasing expectation that the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank may offer further stimulus.

The Nikkei climbed 1 percent to 8,649.27, while the broader Topix index gained 0.9 percent to 732.96. (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Chris Gallagher)