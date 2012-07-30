TOKYO, July 30 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Monday on growing expectations of further stimulus measures from the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank this week, with a handful of strong earnings also lending support to the market.

The Nikkei rose 0.8 percent to 8,635.44 points, while the broader Topix gained 0.7 percent to 731.74. (Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Kim Coghill)