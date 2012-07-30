* Fujifilm, Konica Minolta advance after earnings wins

* Fujitsu knocked down to 33-year low on weak earnings

* Nippon Steel falls, forecasts H1 net loss

By Sophie Knight

TOKYO, July 30 Japan's Nikkei share average firmed on Monday on growing expectations of further stimulus measures from the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank this week, with a handful of strong earnings reports also lending support.

Quarterly earnings from Fujifilm Holdings Corp and competitor Konica Minolta Holdings Inc buoyed the market, but investors punished Fujitsu Ltd for a wider-than-expected operating loss by kicking it to a 33-year low.

The Nikkei edged up 0.8 percent to 8,635.44 points to a one-week high, but stopped short of 8,687.93, the 50 percent retracement of its rally from June 4 to July 4.

"A lot of economically sensitive companies' shares are suffering in earnings season because everyone is worried about weakening global demand," said Masayuki Otani, chief market analyst of Securities Japan.

Concerns about the deepening euro zone crisis and slowing growth were offset by hopes that the ECB and the Fed, which will both hold policy meetings this week, may introduce further measures to jumpstart the faltering global economy.

"The Japanese market has priced in too much negative news on the European debt crisis and the global economy. In that sense it has the potential to rebound," said Ryota Sakagami, chief strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

The ECB could potentially take steps to bring down Spain's skyrocketing borrowing costs, while the Fed has another round of bond buying as an option on the table.

"Opinions are split on whether the Fed will ease or not, but whether they do something or not everyone will be watching how the yen moves," said Hideyuki Fukunaga, CEO at Investrust. "And if the ECB decide to buy bonds then we could hope for a stronger euro, which would give exporters a bit of breathing space."

The Japanese currency hit an 11-1/2 year high against the euro last week, triggering concerns that exporters' revenues will be under increasing pressure in the coming months. Many companies have revised their assumed euro exchange rate for guidance down to 100 yen from 105 yen.

So far, Japan's quarterly results season has been somewhat weak, although it is still in its early stages.

Of the 28 Nikkei companies that have reported quarterly earnings, 54 percent failed to meet analysts' forecasts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine showed. That compared with 60 percent that beat or met expectations in the previous quarter.

Companies with high exposure to Europe such as Canon Inc have been hit by worries of weakening demand in the region.

Canon dropped 0.6 percent as the top-traded stock on the main board, after losing 12.4 percent last week on disapppointing earnings. The digital camera and printer maker said after the bell that it would buy back up to 50 billion yen worth of its own shares.

Fujitsu sank 12.5 percent to its lowest price since October 1979 after posting a 25 billion yen ($318 million) operating loss for the April-June quarter, prompting JPMorgan to cut its target price to 420 yen from 550.

Nippon Steel Corp dropped 4.4 percent after forecasting a net loss for the six months ending in September.

Social media website operators remained under pressure after Facebook plunged to a record low on disappointing revenue last Thursday. DeNA <2432,T>, an e-commerce and mobile phone games operator, lost 7 percent after dropping 9.7 percent on Friday.

"With trading so thin it really accentuates the drops," said Otani of Securities Japan, adding that many investors are disinclined to trade ahead of the central bank meetings this week.

Volume on the broader Topix index was at 84 percent of its 90-day average. The index put on 0.7 percent to 731.74. ($1 = 78.6300 Japanese yen) (Additional reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Kim Coghill)